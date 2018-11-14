By Grace Dzuwa

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Supply has lifted the suspension of the 2018/2019 Farm Input Subsidy ( FISP) using coupons with effect from Monday 12 the November 2018.

According to the secretary for the ministry Gray Nyandule says that the decision has been made following initial reconciliation of allocations by a majority of district councils.

Nyandule said that the ministry therefore appreciates the remarkable support it got during the reconciliation and urges all stake holders to continue the collaboration during the first phase of program implementation.

He continued saying that the ministry is advancing all beneficiaries and stake holders that they can now access inputs from their desired suppliers.

”If they would be any anomalies , they should report them to the ministry using the toll free number 60606 or FISP cording unit and also to the nearest police station for the appropriate action”, he said.

The last year’s 2017 to 2018 farm input subsidy program was launched in order to desist selling expired inputs to farmers.