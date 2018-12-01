LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) The organizers of the 2018 African Economic Conference on Saturday snubbed Malawi Vice President Sailos Chilima attendance which was slated for Rwanda.

The communication came a few hours on Saturday prior to Chilima’s departure to that country’s economic summit which he was expected to be the key speaker.

According to sources, the cancellation of Chilima attendance to the conference was attributed to some senior delegates who have turned down the trip as well.

But some different sources disclosed that the cancellation is based of Chilima’s not fully part of President Peter Mutharika’s cabinet.

Chilima attendance to international conference has been under spotlight to whose mandate is he into such meetings.