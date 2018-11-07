By Grace Dzuwa

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Ministry of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water supply has effective suspended the 2018 to 2019 Farm Input Subsidy Program (FISP) on Wednesday.

According to the statement signed by secretary for the ministry Gray Nyandule Phiri this has been done in order to align, reconcile as well as consolidating the distribution processes in all the districts in tandem with planned distribution figures.

“Farmers are being advised that no companies will receive any coupon from 7th November 2018 until the alignment exercise is completed’’.

In the statement, Nyandule said that all farmers that have not accessed the inputs to safety but have received the Fisp coupons they should keep them for use when the input outlets reopen for the redemption of the coupons.

Although this is the case, the Ministry is promising all farmers that are yet to access the coupons and as well as suppliers that the distribution and redemption will resume as soon as possible.

In the past the program has been marred by a number of challenges.

Some of them are delay in coupon delivery and farmers having difficulties to access the farm inputs.

But in this year’s program, government assured farmers that nothing is going to affect 2018 to 2019 Fisp program which is contrary to what is happening.

The 2018 to 2019 Fisp program is targeting one million beneficiaries