LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The third Malawi Investment Forum (MIF) will be held June 11 and 12, 2018 at the Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

This is according the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) announcement on Wednesday

MITC’s Public Relations Manager, Deliby Chimbalu, says the 2018 investment forum will focus on five sectors, namely: Agriculture & Agro-processing; Energy; Transport & Infrastructure; Tourism and Manufacturing.

Chimbalu disclosed that there will be a side event of a financier’s forum at this year’s investment forum.

“The MIF 2018 will focus much on investment projects in the five sectors which we are promoting. These projects we are soliciting from both the public and private sector. And it is our plea to all those who have bankable projects to work with us in packaging them for the investment forum,’ Chimbalu explained.

This Financiers Forum is a platform for project promoters to interact with potential financiers for their various projects.

MIF 2018 is targeting 1000 participants from both Malawi and beyond.

The forum offers a truly knowledge-based forum with cutting edge information on the latest investment and trade opportunities in Malawi.

It serves as a unique platform to meet, network, and exchange experiences, explore business opportunities and sign cooperation agreements and partnerships.

Included in its 3rd Edition are the following features: Conference, International Exhibition, Sector-specific sessions, investment projects presentations and B2B meetings.