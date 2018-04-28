LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The winner in the Miss Malawi 2018 pageant will walk away home with prizes worth K7 million.

The crowning of the much awaited Miss Malawi Queen is expected to be held today evening at Bingu International Conventional Centre (BICC) in the capital Lilongwe.

Two Malawia media houses Nation Publications Limited (NPL) and Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) are main organisers of Miss Malawi event for two years now.

The Miss Malawi 2018 pegeant finals has 15 contestants will be battling out for the crown which is currently held by reigning queen Cecilia Khofi.

“Just like last year, the main prize is a Nissan Tiida. Other prizes are a laptop, bed and chairs all valued at MK7 million. There are also prizes for all finalists,” explained the organising committee’s spokesperson Africano Phiri to reporters.

The first princess will walk away with a laptop, a mobile phone and other consolation prizes.

The second princess will also take home a laptop, a mobile phone and other consolation prizes.

The event will be graced by the Vice-President’s wife, Mary Chilima, as the guest of honour and entertainment will be provided by Mizu Band and Sawama dance crew.