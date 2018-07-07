LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The much awaited 2018 Tanzania-Malawi Trade and Investment Forum is slated for Mbeya City (Tanzania) on July 26-27 with aim to discus broad and sector-focused policy and administrative issues.

This will create enabling environment for doing business between the two countries.

Under the theme, “strengthening bilateral trade and investment relations, the forum entail a business symposium, a one-on-one networking environment between Malawi and Tanzania business persons.

The meeting will also be an area to exhibit tradable goods by both two countries producers and traders focusing on areas including trade & industry, tourism, agriculture, fisheries, transportation, mining, finance & banking, education, health and information communication (ICT).

The Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) is facilitating participation of Malawi’s private sector companies to the forum.

Addressing the news conference in the capital Lilongwe, Joshua Nthakomwa MITC’s Director of Investment Promotion and Facilitation says the hosting of the forum followed a Joint Permanent Commission for Cooperation (JPCC) Malawi and Tanzania governments held in February 3, 2017.

Nthakomwa disclosed that in that JPCC the two nations agreed to patronize each other’s trade and investment fairs and forums.

He therefore anticipates that the forum will be patronized by about 500 private sector participants from both countries.

“At the end of the forum, it’s anticipated that deals will be signed by private sectors entrepreneurs and companies, and Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between some Malawian and Tanzania government sectors pertaining to business enhancing frameworks.

“Out of 500 participants 100 are expected to come from Malawi with at least 15 government institutions attending and the rest being private sector companies and individuals,” said Nthakomwa.