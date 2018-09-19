By Deogratias Mmana-Malawi News Agency

This year’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) opened in New York on Tuesday

with President Peter Mutharika expected to deliver his statement in the afternoon of

September 25, 2018.

Mutharika will be the second world leader to deliver a statement after the official opening

of the General Debate of the 73rd UNGA on September 25.

He will speak after Guatemala and followed by Egypt according to UN page www.sdg.iisd.org

The high level General Debate is scheduled to last for nine working days.

This year’s debate is under the theme: ‘Making the United Nations Relevant to All People:

Global Leadership and Shared Responsibilities for Peaceful, Equitable and Sustainable

Societies.”

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says five

ministers and a deputy minister will form part of Mutharika’s delegation.

These include Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation minister Emmanuel Fabiano, Minister of Gender, Children Disability and Social Welfare Jean Kalilani, Minister of Labour Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Francis Kasaila, Minister of Health and Population Atupele Muluzi, Minster of

Home Affairs and Internal Security Cecilia Chazama and deputy minister of Defence Everton

Chimulirenji.

Mutharika will co-host and participate in a number of high level meetings and side events during

the assembly which include meeting on global peace in honour of the centenary of the birth of

South Africa’s first black president Nelson Mandela; the UN private sector forum; launch of the

young people’s agenda; and He or She impact summit.

The statement signed by Fabiano says Mutharika will also speak on Malawi’s initiatives in

reducing new Tuberculosis infections; expected to deliver a statement at the high level panel on

migration and structural transformation in Africa; another statement on what Malawi has done in

ending child marriages at the African Heads of State and Government roundtable discussion;

and will also give insights of the initiatives Malawi is making in sensitizing the masses of the

effects of Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

According to the UN page sdg.iisd.org the high level plenary meeting on global peace in honour

of Mandela will take place on September 24 while meeting on TB on September 26 and NCDs

meeting on September 27 and other meetings will take place in parallel to the opening of the

session.

Other high level meetings Mutharika is expected to attend include: Meeting of Southern Africa

Development Community Troika Heads of State and Government and Troop contributing

countries in the Democratic Republic of Congo with the UN Secretary General; UN International

Commission on Financial Global Education Opportunity and is also expected to hold bilateral

meetings with some world leaders.

“At the time when the country is experiencing rapid economic growth, it is the expectation of the

Malawi Government that the trip to New York, USA, will tap the much needed resources to

further move forward the development aspirations of Malawians,” said Fabiano in the statement.

The session is expected to end on October 5 2018.