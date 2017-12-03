MOSCOW-(MaraviPost)-The 2018 FIFA World Cup which is slated to kick off on June 14, 2018 in Russia will be a tough ride for African teams as they have been drawn along side strong opponents.

This follows the final draw released on Friday, December 1st at Moscow’s Kremlin state palace.

In the draw has seen African teams falling into the group of giants.

For instance, Morocco is in the same group A together with Euro2016 champs Portugal, Spain and Iran.

Nigeria will meet Croatia in the group stages as they are all in the same pot of group D together with Argentina, Iceland and Croatia.

Senegal is in Group H as it will start with Poland while Colombia will face Japan in the same group.

While the hosts Russia will open the event as they will rock horns against Saudi Arabia at Moscow’s Luzhniki stadium on June 14 whose finals will dates for Sunday July 15, 2018.

The defending champions Germany have been drawn in group F along with Mexico, Sweden and Korea Republic.

Check out for the draw in full:

Group A

Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

Group B

Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Group C

France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Group D

Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Group E

Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Group F

Germany, Mexico, Sweden, Korea Republic

Group G

Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

Group H

Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan