2019 Africa Cup of Nations Host nation: Egypt Dates: 21 June – 19 July 2019 Coverage: Text commentary and selected match reports on the BBC Sport website and app

Seven-time winners and 2019 hosts Egypt began their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with victory over Zimbabwe in Cairo on Friday.

What can we expected from day two?

BBC Sport takes a look at the big stories surrounding Sunday’s games.

Who’s playing?

DR Congo take on Uganda to complete Group A’s first round of fixtures (15:30 BST).

Group B then gets under way as Nigeria face tournament debutants Burundi (18:00 BST).

And Guinea complete Saturday’s schedule against Madagascar – also making their first AFCON appearance (21:00 BST).

Players to watch

DR Congo v Uganda

Arthur Masuaku National team: DR Congo Position: Defender Club: West Ham Age: 25

West Ham defender Arthur Masuaku will lead the DR Congo defence as his nation look to keep pace with leaders Egypt in Group A.

Nigeria v Burundi

Alex Iwobi National team: Nigeria Position: Forward Club: Arsenal Age: 23

Arsenal forward Alex Iwobi is tasked with providing the creativity for Nigeria as the Super Eagles begin their quest to win a first Africa Cup of Nations since 2013.

Guinea v Madagascar

Naby Keita National team: Guinea Position: Midfielder Club: Liverpool Age: 24

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita could make his first start since 1 May after sustaining a hip abductor injury in Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final first leg against Barcelona.

Where are the big stories of the day?

Saturday is a day for the debutants to saviour, as Burundi and Madagascar’splayers make history as the first to represent their respective countries in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Stoke City striker Saido Berahino will hope to lead Burundi to a first Afcon victory – but it will not be easy as they come up against a Nigeria side that includes Arsenal’s Iwobi and Leicester midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Also in Group B, Keita will be hoping he’s deemed fit enough to start Guinea’s opener against Madagascar.

In Group A, the DR Congo squad includes plenty of British-based players, with West Ham defender Masuaku in charge of keeping Uganda at bay.

Everton’s Yannick Bolasie, Middlesbrough’s Britt Assombalanga, Birmingham’s Jacques Maghoma and Celtic midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu are all in contention too for DR Congo as they aim to match Egypt’s winning start.