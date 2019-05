Mutharika votes

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Mutharika along side opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera were also on Tuesday cast their votes with hope to win.

The duo follows Vice President Saulos Chilima who cast his vote after his name was missing at St. Thomas Anglican polling center, Lilongwe City centre.

Thereafter, Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah disclosed that Chilima’s name was found in Likoma.