By Patience Abeck

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in conjunction with Malawi Examination Board (MANEB) on Monday, August 5 released Primary School Leaving Certificate (PSLC) exams with the pass rate of 77.46%.

Out of 282,428 pupils that sat for exams about 218, 756 passed from the total of 298 032 that registered.

About 82, 072 pupils have been selected to start form 1 in various secondary school representing 37.5%

More details about the exams will follow;