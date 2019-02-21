TCC Chief Executive Officer, Kayisi Sadala addressing Media Network on Tobacco (MNT) on Tuesday in the capital Lilongwe,

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country is expected to have more volume of tobacco by two percent of this year’s marketing season than that of 2018.

According to Tobacco Control Commission (TCC) preliminary report shows that Malawi will have 206 million kilogram more than what was sold last year of 202 million kg.

This means that the green gold volume has surpassed the buyers’ demand by 35% of 152 million kg requirement.

The commission has therefore licensed 166.9 million kg this year.

Addressing Media Network on Tobacco (MNT) on Tuesday in the capital Lilongwe, TCC Chief Executive Officer, Kayisi Sadala attributed to this year’s increased tobacco volume to last year’s good marketing season.

Sadala disclosed that the commission will carry the second crop-tobacco assessment next week to determine the actual volume of the green gold the county will produce.

He added that second crop report will determine on which dates this year’s marketing season is to open.

“So, far the country has produced more volume of tobacco than what was sold. The increased tobacco volume has also surpassed buyers’ demand by 35%.

“The commission will carry the second crop estimate from February 25 to March 3, 2019. This exercise’ report will determine opening dates for marketing season. However, despite increased this year’s volume, the commission will make sure that all tobacco is sold out,” assures Sadala.

In his remarks MTN Chairperson, Alfred Chauwa urged the Malawi media to continue writing stories exposing challenges which tobacco industry is facing.

Chauwa mentioned about illegal tobacco vending which is affecting the price index.

He urged the commission to promote planting of more trees and reduce carbon emissions.

Chauwa who is so passionate on Tobacco marketing value chain drummed up support for good prices for farmers this growing season.

The country realized US$336 million in 2018 marketing season.