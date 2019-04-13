KB and Tigers in a barren draw

By Tione Andsen

Kamuzu Barracks and Mighty Tigers on a cloudy Saturday afternoon shared the spoils after a goalless draw in the opening TNM Super League season played at Civo stadium in Area 9, Lilongwe.

Both teams have collected a point each and have 29 more games to play for the season to vie for league title, Top 8 and fight relegation battles.

The game kicked off 20 minute after schudeled time due to the absence of marked pitch.

It took the intervention of Sulom Vice General Secretary, Zakaria Nyirenda to facilitate the procurement of a bag of lime to mark the pitch.

However, it was surprising to see that ball boys were engaged in the marking process of the pitch and ground owners could not provide the man power.

A minute of silence was observed in honour of former Malawi Defence Force Officer, Liuetenat Steve Moloseni who passed after he drown in Bua River and went missing for several weeks only to be found a two days ago.

He was one of the top top match predictor on Zodiak radio and social media.

Mighty Tigers showcased their new coach, Gerald Phiri whose first time for the race of collecting points away from home provided good display of passing game to the delight of soccer fans.

The two teams played balance game with few opportunities to open the flood gates as other teams the likes of Wanderers, Silver, Bullets and Moyale were getting goals for the season.

Tigers duo of Malenga and Kanyika were proving slippery to Kamuzu Barracks central defence of Nation Harazie.

The first 45 minutes could not break the deadlock as the teams were tight in defence.

The first opening minutes of the game, Tigers made a quick counter attack through Taonga Malenga whose cross inside the box was shot wide by Shasimbiwe Kanyika.

Tigers rested Victor Nyirenda for Luwale in the 57th minute while Kamuzu Barracks injected the duo of Victor Saidi and Sammy Chiponda for Manase Chiyesa and Chimwemwe Chisambi.

Just three minutes into the second half, Tigers could have scored through Malenga but his shot from the edge of the penalty box went wide at the mercy of Kamuzu Barracks goal keeper, Bonage Rweya.

Kamuzu Barracks goalie, Rweya was called to duty in the 64th minute when he parried over Malenga’s volley from right flank.

Tigers nearly burried the game at the dot of full time when Tony Mbulu failed to elude advancing Rweya in one one situation when he parried his shot.

Tigers Techincial Director, Robben Alufandika said the result has been fair to both team.

” We are happy to have managed to collect a point on the first day of the season. We still have more game to play and collect maximum points to challenge the title,” he added.

Kamuzu Barracks Coach Billy Phambala said his charges have played well and they need to improve on their combinations.

“We are hoping to have a good team since some of our new players were not used. We are happy with the draw,” he pointed out.