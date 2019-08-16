By Richard Kayenda

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-As the first part of the current TNM Super League season in the country comes to an end at the weekend, football analysts have expressed mixed reactions as to how the start of the season was.

Some say the league in this season is no longer fascinating as it used to be previously, while others indicate that it could be as a result of change of football in general.

Speaking in an interview, one of the renowned football analysts, Higger Mkandawire, who once served as a Chairperson of then Big Bullets Football Club, says football in the country is no longer a power to reckon with and so there is serious need to review and improve administrative structures in order to resuscitate the sport.

Mkandawire further says there is need for Super League of Malawi (SULOM ) which adminiters the country’s top flight league to put its house in order if patrons at the fields of play are to come in their large numbers as patronage has drastically dwindled.

“We have, of late, noted that patronage at stadiums has dwindled as football lovers seem to lose interest in the sport and football clubs no longer yield more from the gate collections; and there are technical areas that football coaches have to look into since the performance of our clubs even at CAF level is very poor,” said Mkandawire.

However, another football analyst, Parley Chinyama, says there is some improvement in the football of the country as teams managed to score more goals in the first part of the season.

“I have seen that the first part of the season started on a good note as we have seen that part of our expectations came true while other expectations did not materialise.

“But teams have to put up a gallant fight to score more goals in the next part of the season so that more patrons can come to the stadiums to watch games, ” said Chinyama.

Meanwhile, SULOM General Secretary, William Banda, says they are yet to issue their report explaining how the first part of the season was