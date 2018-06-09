A 21 year old young man is in custody at Kanengo Police Station for allegedly murdering his 18 year old girlfriend.

The man is alleged to have committed the offence during the night between Wednesday and Thursday in a bush within Mbwindi village in the area of TA Chimutu in Lilongwe (near Mchezi TC, along the Salima-Lilongwe tarmac road).

During the night the suspect is alleged to had gone to the house of the deceased at about 11pm where he coaxed her to the bush.

Her relatives discovered that she was missing early in the morning.

They later discovered her body beheaded with the head missing.

Following the incident the suspect was arrested and he managed to lead the police to a toilet, which is located about 2 kilometers away from the scene, where he had dumped it(the head). He is currently answering a cases of Murder under section 209 of the penal code which he has voluntarily pleaded guilty.

The motive behind the killing is not yet clear as investigations are still underway.

The suspect is Chipiliro Mataka(21) while the deceased is Madalitso Bayison (18) both of TA Chimutu in Lilongwe. Both of them were school leavers.