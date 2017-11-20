President Mutharika assures rectification of water and electricity woes

By Malawi News Agency

President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika has assured Malawians that water and electricity problems the country is facing will be dealt with through short term and long term solutions his government is developing.

Mutharika gave the assurance Saturday when he stopped over at Kasungu Boma on his way from the northern region to Lilongwe.

Mutharika had a few official engagements in the northern region which included officially opening a K9 billion Export Processing Zone (EPZ) factory at Raiply Malawi Limited in Mzimba District.

Speaking to the gathering at Kasungu Boma, Prof. Mutharika said the country is paying dearly for little investment made in the energy sector in so many years.

“Electricity is a big problem because the nation failed to make long term investments I the past 50 years. We only invested for an electricity generation capacity of 20 megawatts which was not enough,” Mutharika said.

The president then laid bare plans to arrest the perennial power outages saying that by Christmas, there will be an additional 75 megawatts through generators to add to the current 147 megawatts the country is generating.

He further said that by 2019, the country will have an added 305 megawatts through interventions like maintenance of existing power generating plants and construction of new ones.

Prof. Mutharika also said that his government has long term solutions to the water problem.

“We are doing all we can to rescue the situation. We have the Salima water project which will help minimise water problems in the central region. There are also projects in Mponela and Kasungu.

During his address, the President also told the gathering that he is always happy to be in Kasungu and that he has great respect for former and first President Hastings Kamuzu Banda who hailed from the district.

Mutharika dispelled some comments that go around that he always favours the southern region in terms of development projects.

“As Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government, our development favours no particular region. We take development everywhere, be it the north, centre or south,” the President said.

He cited the 70 Kilometers road from Lilongwe Old Airport to Kasiya, which has passed through the home of Malawi Congress Party’s leader, as an example that development is taken to any corner of the country.

Mutharika also mentioned some of the developments currently taking place like the Viphya Factory he had just officially opened and another project on Mchinji Round-about which will have a factory, hotel and office complex.

Mutharika said these developments will create employment for at least 3000 Malawians in each project.

Speaking earlier, Senior Chief Kaomba thanked Mutharika for the development and support Kasungu has enjoyed from government.

“We are always appreciative for all the things you have done. We now have a stadium here in Kasungu. Last year, most villages here were hit hard with hunger and you provided us with relief food,” Kaomba said.