Lilongwe police have arrested 22 Ethiopians for escaping Dzaleka refugee camp without authority.

In an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana) on Wednesday in Lilongwe Police spokesperson, Kingsley Dandaula said the police received the information from the well-wishers that some Ethiopians were seen escaping the camp heading to Lilongwe.

“The police and the informers made a follow up and arrested the Ethiopians at Area 18 along M1 road in a minibus which was heading to Lilongwe bus depot,” he explained.

Dandaula pointed out that upon inquiries it was discovered that the victims did not have the permits to leave the camp.

The Spokesperson said the Ethiopians were going to Dedza en-route to Mozambique proceeding to South Africa.

He concluded that the Ethiopians are in custody pending court proceedings.