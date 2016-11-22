Police in Mzuzu said up to K22. 4 million worth of bags of fertilizers and trailer went up in flames at Lusangazi area in the same city of Mzuzu after the truck burnt to ashes on Tuesday around evening hours.

Confirming the development, Mzuzu deputy police spokesperson Cecilia Mfune said the truck was carrying bags of fertilizers from Lilongwe to Mzimba north.

She the fire started following the binding fault of the truck registration number BN 304 which belongs to Tiyenkhu transport.

“The driver tried to put down the fire on his own but he failed and then called the police who only rescued 373 bags of fertilizer,” said Mfune.

Mfune said that property worthy K22.4 million has been affected which include 307 bag of fertilizer worth K9.4 million and a trailer worth K12 million.

She described the driver as a 44 year old Bredgeston Khonyolo from Chihahaha Khonyolo village in the area of Traditional Authority Mtwalo in Mzimba.

The police spokesperson said investigation are still underway.