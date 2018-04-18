LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-About 24 packaged projects are ready to be marketed during the third Malawi Investment Forum (MIF) which is slated for June 11 and 12, 2018 at the Bingu International Convention Centre in the capital Lilongwe.

The forum which will be hosted by Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) comes after failed to take place in 2017, targets on creating financing and trade linkages.

The event is also specifically to attract both domestic and foreign direct investment into selected strategic public and private sectors in Malawi.

Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism told the news conference on Wednesday that stock has been taken from previous forums saying fruits are already on ground.

The minister Mussa urged aspiring local business captains to take the opportunity of the forum any while getting registered in time.

“For any event to be successful, we need to market it progressively to attract the relevant audience that we are looking for.

“So far we have 24 projects already packaged and these will be marketed during the forum. We are still engaging different stakeholders to submit their bankable projects for the forum,” urges Mussa.

MITC’s Chief Executive Clement Kumbemba added that the MIF will focus on five sectors, namely: Agriculture & Agro-processing; Energy; Transport & Infrastructure; Tourism and Manufacturing.

Kumbemba disclosed that there will be a side event of a financier’s forum at this year’s investment forum.

“The MIF 2018 will focus much on investment projects in the five sectors which we are promoting. These projects we are soliciting from both the public and private sector. And it is our plea to all those who have bankable projects to work with us in packaging them for the investment forum,” Kumbemba explained.

This Financiers Forum is a platform for project promoters to interact with potential financiers for their various projects.

MIF 2018 is targeting 1000 participants from both Malawi and beyond.

The forum offers a truly knowledge-based forum with cutting edge information on the latest investment and trade opportunities in Malawi.

It serves as a unique platform to meet, network, and exchange experiences, explore business opportunities and sign cooperation agreements and partnerships.

Included in its 3rd Edition are the following features: Conference, International Exhibition, Sector-specific sessions, investment projects presentations and B2B meetings.