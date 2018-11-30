Life insights
Below are 25 life insights one is supposed to follow for a better living with others be at home, grouping, workplace, social gathering.
- Once upon a time I met a man who told me that telling the truth and making someone cry, is better than telling a lie and making someone smile and happy.
- He said to me your true friends are those who will never avoid you just because they have met new friends.
- As he kept on speaking to me, he said If some people do not appreciate and value my presence, I should work hard to make them value and appreciate my absence.
- He said I must not be angry with anyone who is quiet on me because there must be a reason why they are quiet, and that I will get to know the reason later.
- He told me it is always better to be a blessing to others at all times than to be a burden at all times.
- He said I must learn to forgive others not because they deserve it but because I deserve the peace that comes with forgiveness.
- I must know that everyone deserves a second chance and many more chances if they ask for forgiveness, but I must not loose my guard over their intentions.
- I must not only talk to people in my free time, but I must free my time to talk to people.
- I must know that the truth may hurt for a little while, but a lie will hurt for a long time.
- I must learn to value and respect people who tell you the Truth no matter how painful the truth is.
- I must make my decisions when I am in the right mood, not when I am angry, likewise I must not make promises when I am excited with high emotions.
- I must know that some people are like candles that burn themselves to give light to others. I should not have regrets if I happen to be one of such candles.
- I must learn to be a caring friend because it is a thousand times better than a careless lover.
- I should value and protect my relationships of many years of investments because they are like a book that takes years to write but can get burnt only within few seconds.
- He specifically said this repeatedly that If have a problem with someone, I should go tell the person and not go tell the world.
- He said to me that I should know that nobody is too busy, it is just a matter of their priorities within a day.
- He said to me that people can trust you when you are consistent with what you say and what you do.
- He said with a low voice, only God can be totally trusted. Trust God 100%.
- He then said no matter what, I must not forget those who helped and stood by me in my time of trials and during my difficult times.
- I must always remember those who turned their backs on me in my difficult times of trials. Not for vengeance, but for the lesson of life.
- I must be careful with those who put me into difficult times but I must never hate them. It is a lesson of life.
- He said again I must be grateful at all times to God for this life and for living. It is a previlege and not a right.
- As he was leaving me, he said, always remember how temporary this world is, I must always be conscious of the reality of eternity with God in heaven or with Satan in hell fire.
- He smiled and left waving me for a long time. Who must this man be?
- What he told me may be useful to you.
God bless you more as you meditate upon words and share with your friends.