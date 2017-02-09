The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has cleared three managers out of seven of any wrongdoing in the financial abuse at the electoral body.

Chairperson of MEC, Justice Jane Ansah confirmed that they have recalled Deputy Chief Elections Officer (operations) Harris Potani, Procurement officer Chimwemwe Kamala and assistance procurement officer Sydney Ndembe.

“We have started the process of disciplinary action and the three that have been recalled are cleared. Others will face disciplinary action,” said Ansah.

She said the remaining four have cases to answer as one of the recommendations in the report is taking disciplinary measures on alleged errant officers.

They include chief elections officer Willie Kalonga, human resources George Khaki and director of finance Khumbo Phiri.

MEC in August 2016 sent on forced leave a number of its senior officials as the Auditor General (AG) recommended that a full forensic investigation should be carried out at the commission following a financial scandal at the institution,

A three-member team, comprising Auditor General Stevenson Kamphasa, retired judge of the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal Duncan Tambala and Rex Harawa, managing partner for AMG Gobal, certified public accountants and auditors, is probing the allegations of financial abuse at MEC.