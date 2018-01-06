LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Department of Immigration over the just ended festive season apprehended 30 illegal immigrants from some African and Asian countries for contravening immigration permit conditions during an operation the department carried out, Maravi Post has established.

A majority of the immigrants were from Burundi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Pakistan and India.

Immigration’s Deputy Public Relations Officer, Wellington Chiponde confided this reporter on Friday that the foreigners were arrested for being found working and doing business without valid permits which is contrary to section 2l (1) of the Immigration Act of the Laws of Malawi.

Chiponde pointed out that a group of the apprehended group comprised asylum seekers, who instead of being in designated camps, were doing business outside allowable territory.

“We have had wonderful operations during the Christmas and New Year festive season where we managed to flush out 30 irregular migrants. We took them to court and their subsequent deportation followed whilst others were relocated to Dzaleka Refugee Camp,” Chiponde said.

Chiponde, therefore, appealed to Malawians to remain vigilant and provide information about suspected foreign nationals who are working, staying or doing business without valid permits.

“Besides, we are urging foreign nationals to comply with laws of Malawi with respect to immigration issues because as a department, our quest is to ensure we promote security of the country and safeguard employment for Malawians,” he said.

The Department of Immigration is responsible for providing quality services to the general public in the areas of border control and issuance of travel documents, residential and work permits, Visas as well as Citizenship to eligible persons.