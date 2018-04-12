Police in Chikwawa have taken into custody 32 people in connection to the Monday chaos that left a 33-year-old man injured, his house and car demolished and set ablaze respectively.

The house was also ransacked, as the suspects made off with goods worth millions.

Chikwawa Police Station Public Relations Officer, Constable Foster Benjamin said in an interview on Monday that the victim, Mavuto Jamali, a businessman and a loan shark, met his fate in the wee hours of Monday having being suspected of being a kidnapper.

Said Chikwawa Police PRO: “The bone of contention, however, was that, prior to the incident, Jamali hooked a night queen around N’gabu Trading Centre.

“This, however, did not go well with the mob who misconstrued his dating as ploy to kidnap the sex worker.”

Benjamin said the mob ganged up and invaded the victim’s house where they turned loose, looting and setting his vehicle alight after assaulting him.

However, police at Ngabu quelled the violence, and made dozens of arrests. Some of the items have since been recovered, according to Chikwawa Police Publicist.

“Investigations are ongoing to make further arrests and recoveries,” said Benjamin.

The 32 suspects are facing a series of charges ranging from arson, theft and malicious damage,” added Benjamin.

He however, said all the 32 will be taken to the court of law as soon as all investigations are concluded.

Police have since condemned the barbaric act and further warned against mob justice.