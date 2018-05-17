By Alick Junior Sichali

About 32 pupils from Harmony private primary school on Wednesday failed to sit down for 2018 Primary School Certificate of Education [PSLCE] in Blantyre district.

This happens as the director of the school stole money which was meant for this year’s examination fees.

Deputy spokesperson of Limbe police Widson Nhlane, confirmed the development saying currently the director, Alfred Kapito, is in police custody on allegations that he stole the money and appeared in court on Thursday.

According to Nhlane in December last year the suspect collected 169,000 Kwacha from 32 pupils at Harmony private primary school which is located in Bangwe Township for examination fees which he did not deposited to Maneb account.

“It is true we are keeping in custody the Director of Harmony private primary school which is in Bangwe Township on allegation that he stole money which was meant for this years standard 8 Maneb examination fee.

“The director, Alfred Kapito defrauded the pupils and their parents that he has deposited the money to Maneb account, but surprisingly the names of the pupils were not on the list of students to write the exams which later made their parents to report the issue to police and we arrested the man,” Nhlane said.

Alfred Kapito hails from John village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kadewere in Chiradzulu district.