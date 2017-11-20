Over 4,000 people in Blantyre Rural East Constituency are in need of relief food after their maize crop was heavily attacked and destroyed by fall army arm, legislator for the area Susan Ndalama has said.

Speaking in parliament on Friday, Ndalama told the house that the worm infestation during the last growing season left many households with little or no yield of maize crop.

“Hunger is already biting in the affected households and there is need for government intervention through provision of relief food items,” Ndalama said.

According to the legislator, heavily affected areas are Traditional Authority (T/A) Makata and T/A Machinjiri, which have not less than 50 Villages each in need of this help.

“The number is big and our eyes are looking up to government for help,” she said.

Speaking in an interview on the sidelines of the sitting, government’s spokesperson and Minister of Information and Communications Technology Nicholas Dausi said government has already budgeted for food relief to all people threatened by hunger.

“Nobody will die of hunger.

Government has already budgeted for free distribution of maize to families that will be affected by hunger this year,” Dausi said.

He added that there is also a call from Ministry of Agriculture and the Blantyre Agricultural Development Division (BADD) in encouraging farmers to plant seeds that are resilient as well as applying recommended insecticides soon after plantation.