We are finally saying goodbye to 2016, and the resolutions we made at the beginning of the year. As we look back and reflect on which of them we have accomplished, if any, it is also time to start thinking of new resolutions for the coming year, 2017. As is tradition, a new year comes with a clean slate as we seek to make better choices from the previous years. It’s about making fresh goals in career, family, financial matters, and personal developments among others. If you are wondering which areas you should set to reach new heights, then travel should absolutely be one of them; and these resolutions will motivate you to not only make them, but live them to the end.

No more excuses

“2016 is my year to travel”. This was your number one resolution this year. While it’s still not too late to make it a reality, it’s time to quit procrastinating. Write it down in BOLD. Swear it, that come 2017, you will really do it. You will start traveling if you haven’t yet, and you will travel more if you already have started. Whatever the reason for not traveling this year, be it insufficient funds or simply the ‘too busy to travel’ justification, believe you can, and go ahead to accomplish it.

Know your hometown

It is said that Charity begins at home. Yet, while most of us aspire to travel the world, we hardly know the streets in our own hometowns, the national parks in the local destinations, or the mountains in the next town. Know your hometown first, explore local places you haven’t been to, then, seek to enlarge your travel scope.

Stray off in spontaneity

Have you been sticking to the same itinerary every time you set off for a jaunt? Same mode of transport, same hotel room, and same booking experience? Try new adventures; if you have been flying all along, how about a road drive next time? If you have been staying at the same hotels every time you travel, try a virtuoso Online Travel Agent for different types of accommodation. Fold your map, and take the beaten path. Besides, as Herman Melville once said, “It is not down in any map; true places never are.”

Invest in Travel

Be it by opening a travel savings account, or by creating a travel piggy bank, make 2017 a travel savings year. This way, your next trip will be a relaxed one because investing in travel is investing in yourself.

Travel responsibly

Often, we just travel for the sake of traveling, mindless of the effects we have on the places we visit. Take a moment to reflect on your travel purpose, as you also soak up in every moment you spend on vacation. My two cents? Purpose to stay long at one place at a time, and indulge inasmuch as the place has to offer; rather than having brisk trips from one place to another without taking time to relish. Besides, always remember to take only memories, and leave only footsteps.

“By hook or by crook, I hope that you will possess yourselves of money enough to travel and to idle, to contemplate the future or the past of the world, to dream over books and loiter at street corners and let the line of thought dip deep into the stream.”

Josephine Wawira, Jumia Travel