BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s civil Rights Organizations and the citizens continue to add their voices on last Friday’s violence at parliament building in Lilongwe.

Recently, the 50-50 Campaign Malawi Agency has expressed its concern over the attack of Member of Parliament Patricia Kaliati by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets.

A statement issued by the agency says there is need for a safe political environment in the country as 2019 tripartite elections draw near.

“If we are to continue threatening or verbal attacks against women, as a country we will never win the battle of having more female representatives in government departments even in the political parties,” Part of the statement by 50-50 Agency.

The statement has also stressed that it is not a privilege for women to participate in politics but rather their right that has to be protected and promoted.

The 50-50 Campaign Agency has called upon the office of the speaker of parliament and the Malawi Police Service to institute investigations to apprehend the culprits.