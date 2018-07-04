By Juliet Mlowoka Chirwa- MEC stringer Nkhotakota

As the countdown to the 2019 tripartite elections continues, at least 47 women have shown interest to compete in the Local government polls in Nkhotakota.

Governance, Gender, Justice and Development Centre- GGJDC, district coordinator for Nkhotakota Precious Rabison made the revelations in an interview saying unlike in the past elections, this year more women have shown interest to compete.

“Following our various meetings with different stakeholders including chiefs, a total of 47 women are competing as ward councilors in all the 10 wards of the district” Rabison said

During the 2014 elections, only one woman contested but lost, making all the 10 wards in the district being represented by men.

Rabison said they are optimistic that women are going to scoop more seats in the coming polls.

“ as an organization fighting for women empowerment in the district, we will be very happy if at least 5 or even all the 10 wards were to be won by women aspirants in the 2019 elections” he said.

He then called on other stakeholders and well wishers to fully support these women with finances and also campaign materials so that they manage to reach out to all would be voters in their wards.