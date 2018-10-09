LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-About 53 percent of Malawian children are said to be unable to access Early Childhood Development (EDC) services, a risk move likely to raise unproductive citizens.

Among other contributing factors include wrong perception of child raising, lack of funding, outdated legal framework and policies.

Principal Secretary in the Minister Gender Dr. Esmie Kainja told the media training in the capital Lilongwe on Tuesday that government was working on best modalities to improve the situation.

The three day workshop that runs from Monday till Wednesday.

It has been organised with funding from Unicef and Save the Children aims at equipping journalists on the new National ECD Policy and Strategic plan, share best ECD practices to promote quality for all children in the country.

The training comes ahead of ECD week which starts on October 22, this year.

Dr. Kainja disclosed that the ministry will launch the second edition of ECD Policy which incorporates issues on people living with albinism.

She assured the nation of the ministry’s effort to increase the number of children to access ECD services.

Ruth Kawale, Save the Children’ representative said the organisation will continue providing finances coupled with resources that ECD services are fully covered across the country.

According to statistics, every dollar invested in ECD, there is a sum of US$17.01 in cost serving.