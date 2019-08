MOROGORO-(MaraviPost)-Sixty people died while 70 were seriously injured in Morogoro town, Tanzania, on Saturday morning when a fuel tanker burst into flames.

Reports indicated that the victims included motorcyclists who rushed to the scene in Msamvu to collect leaking fuel after the vehicle overturned.

Others were food vendors along Dar es Salaam-Morogoro highway.

Morogoro Regional Police Commander Wilbroad Mutafungwa confirmed the number of casualties.