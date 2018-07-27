By Alick Junior Sichali

The Malawi Confederation of Chambers Commence and Industry (MCCCI) says it is satisfied with the number of companies participating in Lilongwe fair despite not reaching the expected number of exhibitors they planned.

Head of Communications of MCCCI, Millie Kasunda, made the remarks in an interview with Maravi Post saying 60 companies will take part in this year’s Lilongwe trade fair.

Kasunda said amongst the 60 companies, 2 companies are from outside the country and have shown interest to exhibit their products at the fair.

She said they allowed the 2 foreign based companies to take part in the regional fair as one way of giving a platform to local companies to learn what the foreign companies are doing in their countries to advance trade activities.

“We have 60 companies which are participating in this year’s Lilongwe fair and among the 60 companies 2 are foreign based companies,”.

“And we are satisfied with the turnout despite we did not reach the expected number of companies we planned to have at the fair and we believe companies will share ideas to advance their businesses,” Kasunda said.

According to Kasunda this year’s Lilongwe fair will be unique comparing to the previous fairs saying they have planned a number of activities to spice up the fair.

One of the activity MCCCI has organised is a dinner party where business managers will meet minister of trade, Henry Mussa were they will discuss issues on how they can improve the trade sector in the country.

“This year’s fair is unique comparing to the previous fair’s we have been having, this year we have a good platform to all business owners,” She said.

The Lilongwe trade fair runs from July 26 to July 31.