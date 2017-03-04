RUMPHI-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi police in the northern district of Rumphi are keeping in custody 65 Ethiopians nationals for illegally entering into the country.

The Ethiopian immigrants were arrested on Thursday at Luzi Trading Centre in the district as they traveling in a Fuso Fighter van registration number KA 7279, from Karonga heading towards Mzuzu on the M1 Road.

Rumphi Police Station spokesperson, Victor Khamisi said the security personnel elected an ad hoc roadblock at the trading centre following a tip from a well-wisher.

Khamisi told The Maravi Post that the immigrants failed to produce relevant traveling documents hence their arrest. He said the illegal immigrants will appear before court to answer charges of entering the country without proper entry documents.

“The driver is currently at large, and once caught, he will answer charges of aiding illegal immigrants. We are therefore appealing to the public to avoid aiding illegal nationals to enter into the country if we are to maintain peace and security”, Khamisi said.