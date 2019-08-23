7 Principles of Assignment Writing Every Writer Must Follow

o most students, academic writing is some type of torture. They think it was invented just to make their life difficult. However, if you master the steps and the structures of writing a good essay, the process will be quick, easier, and enjoyable.

Essays assignments are there to allow students to explore things that interest them from the course. To make it easier, you have the freedom to pick a topic and express your ideas and the audience who might be interested in reading your work. You can get examples of such free essays online if you are struggling to develop one. Essay for free is helpful to new students who don’t know how to write an assignment, and one can get a guide on how to start off and master the art of essay writing. The main aim of the essay is to answer the question posed in the topic sentence. You get the purpose of the question.

Remember the common purpose of academic writing is to inform, analyze, and persuade.

Informative Purpose The purpose of informative academic writing is to provide explanations for possible answers to the question. It also gives the readers a whole new perspective of the topic. You only try to enlarge the view of the readers, unlike analytical topics, where you push your perspective to them. Analytical Purpose The purpose of analytical academic writing is to evaluate and explain the potential answer to the question. You pick the top best answers as the base to your viewpoint. Often analytical assignment evaluates effectiveness, investigates causes, scrutinize effects, analyze people’s argument, evaluate ways to solve issues, or find the relationship between different ideas. Persuasive Purpose The purpose of persuasive academic writing is to make the readers embrace your answers to the question. Here you will pick an answer and support it using evidence and explanations as you try to make them change their standpoint of the topic. Assignments on persuasive writing include position and argumentative papers.

7 Principles of Assignment Writing Every Writer Must Follow

If you are struggling to master the art of essay assignment writing, here is the structure of a good essay.

Identify the Main Aim of a Paper

There is always a question in the topic, and the aim is concealed. Using the help of the aim, the writer will persuade, analyze, or inform the readers as mentioned above. In some few instances, an assignment may have more than one objective.

Involve the Readers/Audience

Have in mind that the audience is a student like you, thus use a straightforward style of writing. Besides, strive to capture their attention using proper words. Use appropriate techniques to convince your interpretations to your readers.

Express your Idea

In academic writing, the aim is not to give a list of facts and shreds of evidence. You are required to provide your ideas on the given topic. List the main idea about the topic. Even though you will need to give other thoughts from research, you also need to highlight your own and support your views.

Ensure the Structure is Logical

In every college writing assignment, there is a structure to be followed; introduction, body, and conclusion. There should be a consistent flow in every sentence and paragraph from the main idea.

The introduction part needs to grab the attention of the reader. Thus, you need to include a thesis statement to let them know what to expect.

The body part should support the thesis. The idea must be understandable and should flow from one paragraph to the other clearly and logically. Readers should be able to get the idea with no struggle. The paragraph should not be too long. Readers find it hard to stay focused when it comes to a long block of text. Find a logical tactic to split it into two body paragraphs.

In the conclusion section, show the readers the aim of the topic and summarize the main fundamentals and facts that support the thesis statement.

Provide Proper Explanation of your Thesis

Ensure the reader takes pleasure in reading your work; therefore do everything possible to keep write up informative and interesting. Your explanations should be clear. Arrange your views in a smart and logical chain. Help your readers to understand your point of view. Remember, they want to find something interesting in your writing.

Use Credible References

When writing your paper, you will need to search for materials credible for academic work. Analyze them first and cite them in your text. The task may be tiresome, but it is exciting. Nevertheless, strive to find something new in your search.

Proofread Your Work

Everyone makes mistakes, and you might have made some along the way without noticing. However, once you know how to practice writing essays, mistakes will be fewer. Proofreading and editing is a vital writing principle because spelling, grammar, and punctuation errors may have a negative impact on your grades.