Human beings became so wicked and heartless in Lagos, Nigeria as they sorted out a 7-year old boy by beating him mercilessly and burnt him alive, reports Nigeria paper.

The boy, allegedly to have stolen food in a shop, was beaten up by the angry mob and the owner of the shop with enough bruises and blood all over his body from head to toe and puts a tire on him and sets him on fire.

An eyewitness said the boy was hungry and was begging for food but no one seemed to be interested in helping him as Nigeria is currently hit by severe Economic recession.

“The boy now ran into a shop and took one cold drink (fanta) and a loaf of bread. The shop owner ran after the hungry-starving kid shouting ”Oleh-Oleh” (thief-thief)’ and the angry mob descended on the kid.

“The shop owner threw the first set of beating. The shop owner did not tell the mob what the kid took. He lied and exaggerated it,” said the eyewitness.

As the mob dealt with him, he apologised, cried for mercy and help, said he has not eaten in three days as his mother was not around.

The mob disappeared after setting the boy alight and no arrests has been made.