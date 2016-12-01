A seven year old boy Isaac Manda on Wednesday drowned in Lake Malawi at Kachenga area in Nkhata bay district, police have confirmed.

According to Nkhata bay police spokesperson Ignaz Esau, the incidence happened around the morning hours when the deceased and his friends were swimming.

“They were swimming and the deceased went into deep water where he drowned after failing to swim back to the shore,” said Esau.

He said the body of the deceased was found floating on the lake in the evening of the same day.

“We took the body to the hospital where it was pronounced that the boy died because of suffocation,” he disclosed.

To avoid such incidence, the police in the district are advising parents not to allow their children go to swim in the lake or rivers on their own.

The deceased hails from Chingaliwa village in the area of Traditional Authority Mankhamba in the same district.