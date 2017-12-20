CHIKWAWA-(MaraviPost)-John Hopkins Program for International Education in Gynecology and Obstetrics (Jhpiego) says more men in Chikwawa have negative attitude towards Voluntary Medical Male Circumcision (VMMC.

Community Mobilization and Communications Officer for Jhpiego Harlod Takomana said this in Chikwawa over the weekend during the wrap up of Mavume Netball and Football Trophy worth K70, 000.00.

The Trophy was organized by Gaka Community Radio Station with the aim of disseminating information on cervical cancer and VMMC.

“But through community meeting, we have observed that men are shunning VMMC and this is frustrating efforts to contain cervical cancer among women,” said Takomana..

He said men who are not circumcised have high chances of putting their partners at risk of getting cervical cancer, hence the need for men to go for VMMC to protect women.

Takomana however lamented that it was unfortunate to note that 70 per cent of men in the district have not yet been circumcised regardless of the free service offered in health centres.

In his remarks, Member of Parliament for Chikwawa South, Illias Karim commended management of Gaka Community Radio for organizing the trophy saying it had helped equip communities with information on cervical cancer and VMMC.

Karim said: “After the launch of this trophy, we have seen more women going to hospital for cervical cancer screening. But it’s indeed unfortunate that men are reluctant to go for VMMC.”

Manager for Gaka Community Radio Station Charity Dzongwe hailed Jhpiego and Chikwawa Hospital for supporting the cause saying without them the impact would not have been there.

One of the cervical cancer survivors, Falesi Wajomba of Tikondane Community Based Organization (CBO) said together with her fellow survivors would continue spreading the message on the same.