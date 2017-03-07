70-year-old man jailed for defiling granddaughter

MANGOCHI-(MaraviPost)-The Mangochi First Grade Magistrate Court on Saturday convicted a 70-year-old man to eight years imprisonment with hard labor for defiling his eight-year-old granddaughter.

Namwera Police prosecutor Emmanuel Kabwiri has concealed the convict’s identity for fear of revealing the victim’s particulars but both hail from Chiwina Village, Traditional (T.A) Jalasi in the district.

Kabwiri said the granny was arrested on February 9, 2017 when the girl’s mother reported the matter to the police after the victim had been defiled.

According to Prosecutor, the court heard that on this fateful day, the victim accompanied her grandfather to the garden where she was defiled.

“The mother was surprised to see her daughter coming from the garden crying with blood oozing from her private parts. But when asked about the ordeal, the child revealed that her grand papa defiled her in the garden.

“When taking plea in the court, the old man pleaded not guilty which prompted the state to parade four witnesses against him. Although pleaded with the court for lenient sentence considering his age, Magistrate Ronald M’bwana convicted the granny to eight years in jail with hard labor as a warning to those who would be offenders on similar offenses”, said Kabwiri.

As of late cases of rape and defilement are refusing to die in the country attributing the vice to the society’s moral decay.