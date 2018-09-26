By Deogratias Mmana

Malawi president Peter Mutharika on Monday called on United Nations members to invest in the trinity of education thus knowledge, character and skills.

Mutharika said there are 250 million children and youths who are out of school and another 850 million youths who will not have basic secondary level skills if nothing is done by 2030.

“Education is the foundation of socio-economic development in every country. But let me urge nations to invest in balanced education. We must encourage member states to invest in the trinity of education, that is knowledge, character and skills,” said Mutharika when he co-chaired a high-level meeting at the UN for the United Nations International Commission on Financing Global Education Opportunity.

He warned country members of dire consequences if they do not invest in education for their children.

“The consequences of such large numbers receiving poor or no education is scaring. Soon or later, these children will return to haunt our economies as destructive consumers. We need to invest in them now so that they become productive labour forces of our economies.

“Let it never be doubted. We will always pay the cost of failing to educate our children. There is always a cost of not educating someone,” he said.

He urged the UN members to utilize and support the International Finance Facility for Education which is part of the international financial architecture for addressing Sustainable Development Goal 4.

Mutharika and First lady Gertrude Mutharika arrived in New York on Saturday for the 73rd UNGA.