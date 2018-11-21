LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-In its first phase in the campaign to fight malaria, World Vision Malawi has distributed 8.2 million mosquito nets in the distribution of long lasting insecticidal nets (LLIN) in the country’s 28 districts.

World Vision’s chief of party Alexander Chikonga and National Malaria Control Program (NNCP) manager Happy Kondowe told the news conference towards the end of net distribution exercise the only daunting task is to ensure that Malawians properly use the nets

World Vision’s chief of party Alexander Chikonga says the exercise was successful and is now rolling out into its last phase.

The distribution exercise is being coordinated by National Malaria Control Program (NMCP) in conjunction with its cooperating partners, World Vision and National Taskforce.

NMCP manager Dr Michael Kayange disclosed that World Vision has distributed 8.2 million nets and that 10.9 million mosquito nets had been procured to be given to 4.2 million Malawian households that were registered as recipients.

The distribution is currently in the last phase which covers districts in the Central Region.

“We did enough community sensitisation and mobilization before the distribution of the mosquito nets to make sure that the exercise achieved its purpose,” he said.

Kayange observed that these figures mean that almost the entire Malawian population is affected by malaria, a situation he feared is negatively affecting the country’s social-economic development.

“We still have a duty as cooperating partners to sensitize people on the need to use these nets properly so that we are seen to be really controlling the spread of malaria,” he emphasized.

The visit at Chitedza Health centre, in the rural Lilongwe this week witnessed a unumber of women waiting to receive the mosquito nets.

Both Group Village Headman Makoko and health worker Jean Mandevu said the exercise was done in a transparent manner that beneficiaries were also civil educated on how important the nets were.

Each family were receiving about two nets and told its practical use.

GHH Makoko therefore expressed happiness over the large turn out of his subjects to collect the nets, saying his subjects adhered to his earlier communication to them how important it was to go and receive the nets and use them properly in order to prevent malaria.

The maximum number of nets a family can get in the ongoing distribution exercise is four, no matter how large and according to Kayange, two members of a household are supposed to share one net

Malaria remains one of the main killer diseases in sub-Saharan Africa with Malawi registering 10 malaria-related deaths every day and six million cases of the disease every year.

The prevalence rate for malaria in Malawi’s rural areas is as high as 30 percent while in urban centres it is at 4 percent.