Either the exams were easy or kids nowadays are smarter, that is if the just released Primary School Leaving Certificate Exam results are anything to go by.

Government has just issued a release in which they say 190 thousand out of the 255 thousand candidates that sat for their exams passed a pass rate pegged at 76%.

The undated release, signed by Ken Ndala the Secretary for Education, Science and Technology in the Ministry of Education continues to advise that it is taking queries until 22nd September and that all those selected to go start form 1 are supposed to report to their schools by 18 September.