KARONGA(MaraviPost)–Eight Tanzanian nationals are in Karonga police custody for allegedly entering the country without valid documents, officials have confirmed.

Speaking with this reporter, Karonga police deputy spokesperson George Mlewa said the suspects were arrested on Wednesday at Kayuni village which is near Kayerekera Uranium mine site.

According to Mlewa the arrested were heading to the district Uranium mine site with unknown reason.

“We were tipped by some residents that a group of eight Tanzanian nationals are heading to Kayerekera mine site and after rushing to the scene we indeed found them in the area of group village headman Kayuni which is close to the mine,” said Mlewa.

He then commended the residents for their effort and asked the community to continue doing working with the police to ensure that there is peace and order in the district.

Mlewa said that the eight suspects will appear before the court soon to answer the criminal trespass charges which is against section 314 of the country’s penal code.

However, he said the case may change according to the evidence gathered.

Recently, the district immigration department blocked the Tanzanian University students to inspect the mine site despite allowed to enter the country.

Since Tanzania started claiming ownership of half of Lake Malawi the relationship between the two neighbouring countries has been deteriorating.

Recently, some fishermen from Malawi were abused by the Tanzanian soldiers.