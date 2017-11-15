LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi government through Ministry of Health (MoH) is embarking a project to install solar power to 85 health centers across the country.

The initiative comes amid chronic power outages the country continues to suffer.

With funding from Global Fund of US$3.6 million (MK2.7 billion) the solar energy will help to improve quality delivery of health services that has been compromised by blackouts.

In an exclusive interview with The Maravi Post on Tuesday, Joshua Malango, MoH Spokesperson said it is a milestone for ministry to embark on such a project avert electricity blackout.

Malango said with the installation of solar power health workers will be able to perform their duties deligently.

He therefore cited Bwaira hospital as one public health facility that has already installed with solar power just expecting for commissioning.

The MoH publicist disclosed that the 85 facilities are scheduled to be completed by December 20, 2017 that final touches are on solar, AC, geysers, street lights (security lights) and insulation painting.

“The solar powet will improve services like safe motherhood, where mother’s are expected giving birth in lights not in candles or lamps as it was in some of these rural health centres.

“As we’re saying now, teams are now in various facilities working across the nation to instal the solar power. Work is almost completed at Bwaila hospital in Lilongwe,” said Malango.

Currently, only central hospitals; Queens, Zomba, Kamuzu and Mzuzu including district hospitals are fully getting electricity with an arrangement of the utility body amid power outages.