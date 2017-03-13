SALIMA-(MaraviPost)–A 9 months old baby died on Thursday last week after touching a live electrical wire in Salima.

Salima Police Station spokesperson, Gift Chitowe, identified the deceased as Wahindu Lapani of Chilambula Village T/A Kambalame, Salima District.

According to Chitowe, the incident happened when the deceased’s mother was at the lake washing clothes.

“The mother to the deceased left to the lake where she wanted to wash some clothes and left the deceased in the hands of a neighbour.

“But when this neighbour was attending her household chores she left the child outside her house and when she returned couldn’t get it where she left it, but upon following the crawl prints, she was shocked to see the child dead after touching a live electrical wire,” said Chitowe.

He further said the dead body was taken to Salima District Hospital where post-mortem results revealed the death was due to electrical shock.

The police have, therefore, advised members of the general public not to leave children of tender age, with little care to avoid such incidences from happening now and again.