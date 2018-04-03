Behaviour of neglecting rules on the road and overloading is said to be the major cause of road accidents in the country for past days.

Spokesperson of Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services, Angelina Makweche, has made the remarks following the increase of road accidents in the country.

Makweche said a lot of accidents are happening because people do not observe rules on the countries roads as a result they end up doing things which causes these accidents.

“People who uses the road, talking of pedestrians and drivers do not follow rules on the road this is a major cause of accidents in the country not forgetting how we pack goods in our vehicles,” she said.

Makweche added that the department has started teaching drivers and pedestrian’s ways on how they can prevent these accidents as the situation is getting worse day by day.

She further said the department will make sure that rules which are there are enforced and that anyone who breaks these rules faces a penalty.

“As a department we are teaching drivers to always observe safety measures when they are on the road and also we teaching pedestrians rules on the road, we will also make sure that the rules which are already there are enforced by the police,” she explained.

Recently a Malawi Defence Soldier died on spot during an accident which happened at Njereza village along Ntcheu-Balaka M1 road and 2 others sustained serious injuries while 7 others sustained minor injuries.

Since last year the country has been facing a lot of fatal accidents occurrence which has lead to loss of productive people and property during the occurrence of the accidents.