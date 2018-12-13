There are five emerging destination to visit in Africa in 2019.
This is according to https://travellemming.com/africa-travel-destinations-2019/ the site which seeking a vote from travelers across the global.
One of the such destination is Diani Beach in Kenya.

Announcing the 5 trendiest spots in Africa travel for 2019, according to some of the top travel influencers on the planet. 

Want to get ahead of the travel trends in 2019? Well, we asked some of the world's top influencers, bloggers, and vloggers to judge 2019's hottest emerging travel destinations around the world.

Check out all 5 winning destinations on the African continent and be sure to scroll to the end to cast your vote for your favorite – which will determine our annual Readers’ Award winner!

Now on to the winners:

Diani Beach, Kenya

Winner of Our 2019 Judges’ Award 

Camels on Diani Beach, Kenya - our judges' top destination in Africa

Once a secret hidden gem known only to locals, Kenya’s Diani Beach has burst onto the tourism scene in recent years. And, no wonder why: it offers kilometers of powdery white sand, cerulean and aquamarine water, and the opportunity to swim with whale sharks from February to April each year. Plus, it’s one of the best places on earth to take up kite-surfing! If you get bored of the beach (and when they are these beautiful, we don’t think you will), you can easily venture out for a safari trip nearby. And at the end of the night you’ll be spoiled with first-class cuisine, including a restaurant located inside a cave! Look out Zanzibar: there’s a new beach in town!

Judges’ Take; “While most people head to Kenya for a safari, they tend to forget that Kenya is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Now, travelers can combine a safari and beach vacation at Diani Beach without ever having to leave Kenya!”
Roamaroo

Collette & Scott 
Roamaroo

~ Judge’s Take ~

Patrick from German Backpacker

Patrick Muntzinger
German Backpacker

“Kenya is world-famous for its national parks and safaris – however, many people don’t seem to know yet that the country also has incredible beaches to offer!”

~ Judge’s Take ~

Jessie of Jessie on a Journey

Jessie Festa
Jessie on a Journey

“White sand beaches, warm water, tropical scenery; Diani Beach offers an African paradise. And there are so many ways to get active, from hiking to surfing and beyond.”

