Announcing the 5 trendiest spots in Africa travel for 2019, according to some of the top travel influencers on the planet.
Check out all 5 winning destinations on the African continent and be sure to scroll to the end to cast your vote for your favorite – which will determine our annual Readers’ Award winner!
Special thanks to our all-star judges (read more about them here): Maroc Mama, The Only Way is Ghana, Roamaroo, German Backpacker, and Jessie on a Journey.
This is the fourth article in our annual series of the top emerging destinations by continent. Want more? Go see all the 2019 winners here. Or browse last year’s list of winners.
Now on to the winners:
Diani Beach, Kenya
Winner of Our 2019 Judges’ Award
Once a secret hidden gem known only to locals, Kenya’s Diani Beach has burst onto the tourism scene in recent years. And, no wonder why: it offers kilometers of powdery white sand, cerulean and aquamarine water, and the opportunity to swim with whale sharks from February to April each year. Plus, it’s one of the best places on earth to take up kite-surfing! If you get bored of the beach (and when they are these beautiful, we don’t think you will), you can easily venture out for a safari trip nearby. And at the end of the night you’ll be spoiled with first-class cuisine, including a restaurant located inside a cave! Look out Zanzibar: there’s a new beach in town!
~ Judge’s Take ~
“Kenya is world-famous for its national parks and safaris – however, many people don’t seem to know yet that the country also has incredible beaches to offer!”
~ Judge’s Take ~
“White sand beaches, warm water, tropical scenery; Diani Beach offers an African paradise. And there are so many ways to get active, from hiking to surfing and beyond.”