Looking to get ahead of the travel trends in 2019? Well, we asked some of the world’s top influencers, bloggers, and vloggers to judge 2019’s hottest emerging travel destinations around the world.

Check out all 5 winning destinations on the African continent and be sure to scroll to the end to cast your vote for your favorite – which will determine our annual Readers’ Award winner!

Special thanks to our all-star judges (read more about them here): Maroc Mama, The Only Way is Ghana, Roamaroo, German Backpacker, and Jessie on a Journey.

This is the fourth article in our annual series of the top emerging destinations by continent. Want more? Go see all the 2019 winners here. Or browse last year’s list of winners.