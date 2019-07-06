By Falles Kamanga

Bravo Malawi Defence Force(MDF) Soldiers for siding with the nation against theft leadership through Tipex elections.

Your conduct in the just ended two day demonstration, reflect the how adorable your in the entire SADC region and beyond.

This is a for you that next events you continue serving the interest of Malawian against selfish leaders the nation is being governed.

A prayer for Malawian Soldiers (MDF) for siding with civilian will against Tipex leadership

“The best defence force the whole Africa”

They deserve high respect. ..

Pray for them

And when you meet any defence soldier greet him or her with a smile…

Where necessary give them an offering…

May God bless all our Defence Soldiers…where ever you are…You are blessed…

May the Gracious hand of God be upon you alway….

From now forward whenever you go to war. ..my God whom I serve will protect you abundantly. ..

May the True God cover you with Under His Wings…

For you have protected the innocent demostrators from the hyenas of democracy (cadets)..

Long live our dear soldiers…

Again Nobody has been killed because of demostrations. ..you are really professional soldiers…

You have executed a blood-less operation successfully. ..

Be with us Next week again…We Love You…

In Jesus Name..

The Son of the Most High God…You are blessed..

Amen..