Written by Leo Mkhuwala

Its now official that the people’s favourite, Abida Sidik Mia will carry the mandate to represent the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) in the May 2019 polls as parliamentary candidate for Chikwawa-Nkombedzi Constituency.

Supporters have unanimously vested their hope and trust in the widely acclaimed as “strong woman” at Ngabu Community Ground on Wednesday where she won the primaries unopposed.

Songs of joy, saturated with great anticipation, for a future so bright, filled the air when the aspirant-made- candidate, humbly accepted the peoples’ wish in a rather clear verbatim.

“Whom am I to say no when you have carefully looked all around and visualize there is no-one else but me to take you through to a one great future,” she said with her voice immersed into frantic crescendos.

Deemed as the towering beacon of hope that characterizes incessant development within and beyond the constituency, Abida used her acceptance speech to promise good tidings for the young and old.

Key among the promises, was the provision of clean water, a thing which is currently a challenge and negatively affecting the woman-folk the most.

She also promised to better the lives of the youth through empowering them with various vocational trainings.

To improve the learning conditions towards achieving quality education, the people’s darling committed to construct both new and additional school blocks especially in the hard-to-reach places of the constituency.

Vehemently, Mia further promised to ensure that, all people in the area, have access to electricity.

“I will ensure that electricity is no more a luxury which only a few can afford,” she said.

Repeating what she had recently promised during her visit to Ngabu rural hospital, Abida said she would shortly be donating an ambulance that will ease the burden of transport for the sick especially during emergencies.

Regarded as a strong woman by many and a great leadership inspiration to thousands of fellow women, Abida Mia is an accomplished enterprenuer and the wind beneath the millionaire business magnet cum politician and MCP Vice President, Muhammed Sidik Mia whom she calls husband.