By Leo Mkhuwala

The rare breed of modern day firebrand politician, has completely sealed the doors of Chikwawa-Nkombezi and Nsanje-Central with her triumphant visits over the last weekend.

On Sunday, the mega rally, which the maverick politician held in Chikwawa had flooded Ngabu Community ground with the human sea while on previous day, the mammoth crowd in Nsanje flooded Chigumukire school ground.

Madam Abida Mia who is wife to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) First Vice President and the party’s shadow for Nkombezi constituency, made triumphant arrival accompanied by her political guru husband, Muhammed Sidik Mia whose political prowess has shaken the shaken like a tremour, separating men from real men ahead of the next year’s watershed elections.

In her remarks to thousands of supporters, Abida Mia reminded the frantic and the over joyous crowd of the good old days that are imminently recurring in just a few month.

She queried: “Who can forget of how I managed to run this constituency when my husband was busy with his ministerial duties?”

She added: “You may recall Nkombezi was repeatedly rated No.1 of the 193 constituencies and you can therefore rest be assured that when you usher me into parliament, I will be doing something that I have already demonstrated to have perfectly managed.”

As guest of honor in Nsanje-Central whose incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) is Minister of Trade and Industry, Francis Kantsaira Mia urged people to vote for the MCP parliamentary candidate, Ndafakale Mandevana in next year’s polls.

In both rallies, the vocal National Deputy Director of Research, Iryas Karim was also in attendance.

Karim who is also MP for Chikwawa-South constituency was called on supporters to render their support to MCP through voting for no other but the High-5 servant leadership partners, Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his Vice President and official runningmate, Sidik Mia.