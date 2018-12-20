Abida Sidik Mia

Leo Mkhuwala

In a special recognition for her pivotal role in empowering women across the country, the Muslim Commission for Justice and Peace (MCJP) has awarded the charitable Wife to the MCP President, Abida Sidik Mia.

In a grand ceremony held at Ngabu Community Hall, the organisation’s National Coordinator, Hassan Chimwala commended the female politician who is also MCP Candidate for Chikwawa Nkombezi for championing the upliftment of women’s lives from all circles of life regardless of race, religion, location and political affiliation.

The award, which depicts the charitable works of ‘Bibi Adija Khadija’ who was wife to Prophet Muhammed (Peace Be Upon Him) had spent her life supporting underprivileged women through various charitable works.

Flanked by jubilant women when she received the ‘Certificate of Recognition and Medal’ Mia said, she was humbled to be recognised in such a special way for the works that she does.

Said Mia: “I never expected that I would be recognized in such a special way and therefore I’m speechless and overjoyed.”

She therefore said, the recognition has added extra zest for her to continue doing more towards the upliftment of fellow women.

The politician has for many years spent her time and resources in improving lives of women through implementing multi-billion Kwacha developmental projects.

As a successful enterprenuer, Mia has empowered thousands of women across Malawi to attain the status of self sufficient and self dendancy.

She has drilled boreholes, built schools, supported students, fed the hungry, just to mention a few.

The recognition is made every year towards outstanding women that have notably contributed towards empowering women with the end result to attain economic independence.

